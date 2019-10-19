Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

