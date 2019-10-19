Brookstone Capital Management Buys 528,117 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 878,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 584,137 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 380,852 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 358,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 286,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

