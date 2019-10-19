Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $121.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

