Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $140.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

