Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,758 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,394,000 after acquiring an additional 301,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 351,556 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,438,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,336,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 723,801 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,038,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $51.02.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.