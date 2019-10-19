Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 123,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

