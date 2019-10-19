Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

BF.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of BF.B traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $63.71. 827,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $65.83.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

