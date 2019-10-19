BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,389,000 after purchasing an additional 251,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

