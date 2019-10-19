BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

