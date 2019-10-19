BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

In related news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $119.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.