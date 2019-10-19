BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,219 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 45,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ING. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

