Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to post $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.95 and the highest is $8.59. Cable One posted earnings per share of $6.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $30.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.17 to $31.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.06 to $41.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,303.20.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cable One by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,296.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.49. Cable One has a 1 year low of $767.15 and a 1 year high of $1,321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

