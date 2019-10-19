Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $37,575.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $34,860.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $32,970.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $33,390.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $36,255.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $38,655.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $21.81 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.