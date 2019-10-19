Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.80 million and $140,124.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,109,805,326 coins and its circulating supply is 2,065,416,982 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

