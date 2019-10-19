Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $441,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $281,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,716 in the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CRVL. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.