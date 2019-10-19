Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MWA opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

