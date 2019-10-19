Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,216.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $862.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

