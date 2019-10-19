Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Interface by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Interface by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Interface by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TILE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $900.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

