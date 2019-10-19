Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3,046.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Umpqua news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

