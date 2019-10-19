Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 3,909 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 21.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 85.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 79.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 274,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

