Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $429,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $520,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $242,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Generac by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 202,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

