Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Matthews International by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MATW. ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.38 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

