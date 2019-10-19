Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.84 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.80.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

