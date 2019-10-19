Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial raised Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.67. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

