Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.21% from the stock’s current price.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261 ($3.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.50.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

