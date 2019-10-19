Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$115.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.52 per share, with a total value of C$438,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,228,951.04.

CM stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$111.05. 1,280,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,303. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$97.55 and a 52 week high of C$116.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.3800008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.