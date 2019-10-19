Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 2,813,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,232.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $567,945. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 138.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

