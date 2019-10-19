Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 820 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

