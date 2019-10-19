Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 8,727.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

