Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

