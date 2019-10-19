Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $132,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

