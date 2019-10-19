Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,048 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $117.47 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

