Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

