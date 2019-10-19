Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAPR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. Research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

