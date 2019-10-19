Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSTR. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Compass Point raised Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 162,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,008.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,803.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,813 shares of company stock worth $1,060,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 85.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.