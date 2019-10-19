Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cardinal Health earned a daily sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

