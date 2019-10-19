Carry Market Capitalization Tops $9.59 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $1.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 3,302,172,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,285,277 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

