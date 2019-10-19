Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

CVNA opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 39,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $2,990,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,658.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $904,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,759.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,526 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after purchasing an additional 846,994 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 591,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 168,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 375,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

