Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.49

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.83. Cascades shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 72,678 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAS. TD Securities cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Cascades alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$77,383.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,092,985.16. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$381,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,998.20. Insiders have sold a total of 231,329 shares of company stock worth $2,633,499 in the last three months.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.