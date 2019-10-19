Cashaa Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Cashaa has a market cap of $5.88 million and $4,686.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00228189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.01131529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

