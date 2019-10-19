Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.29

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 1236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 180.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 228,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.