CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 627,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 138.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 698,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 406,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 353,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.