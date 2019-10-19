CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,348 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 91,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

