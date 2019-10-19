CBS (NYSE:CBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.26

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 211093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CBS in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. CBS’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CBS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,931 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CBS by 5,978.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,549 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 607,390 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

