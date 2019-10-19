CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Thomas E. Richards Sells 56,000 Shares

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,385,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 2,321.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.