CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.69 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after buying an additional 103,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 251,116 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 395,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.0% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 351,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

