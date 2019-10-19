Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Celestica worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 15.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Celestica by 210.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Celestica by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 321,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,627. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.