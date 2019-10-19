Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.93.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 2,674,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 495,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 185,643 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

