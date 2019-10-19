Centamin (LON:CEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

Shares of LON:CEY traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 109.15 ($1.43). 8,918,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

