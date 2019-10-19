Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 598 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 598 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.89 per share, with a total value of $51,960.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,441 shares in the company, valued at $63,033,568.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $87.01 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $483.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

